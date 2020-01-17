You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asia’s growth forecast upgraded after Phase One deal: AMRO

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 6:43 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

MACROECONOMICS surveillance organisation Asean+3 Macroeconomics Research Office (AMRO) has upgraded its growth forecast for Asia just a month after its previous prediction, thanks to the signing of a Phase One trade deal between the United States and China following nearly two years of dispute.

AMRO projects full-year growth for the Asean region, China, Japan and Korea to hit 4.9 per cent in 2020, its chief economist Khor Hoe Ee said during an outlook briefing on Friday.

This revision comes just a month after the last projection in December predicted 4.7 per cent growth.

"The important thing is that without Phase One, you would have had the tariffs on Dec 15," Dr Khor said, when asked if the truce made a real difference to the trade war. "The other is of course the reduction in tariffs on the ones that were imposed in October."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added that this is significant enough for AMRO to raise its growth outlook by two percentage points.

SEE ALSO

Morgan Stanley plans to hire dozens for Asia wealth expansion

Dr Khor was however less rosy about a Phase Two deal, describing it as a "black hole", adding that a Phase 1.5 could be a possibility if the US and China achieve enough to come to some agreement.

He said many observers consider Phase Two to be "difficult" as it involves commitments that China "would have difficulty delivering". In addition, they are expecting negotiations to continue after the US presidential election, scheduled for Nov 3.

"Our view is that we should be cautiously optimistic because the election and Phase One provide breathing space for everyone, so take advantage of this time to consolidate, do structural reforms and build up capacity," Dr Khor added.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sri Lanka ex-minister held over phone recording scandal

China's Xi jets to Myanmar in billion-dollar charm offensive

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

China's birth rate hits lowest level since 1949

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 17, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% as trade deal cheer fades

THE Straits Times Index closed flat at 3,281.03 having gained just 3.03 points or 0.09 per cent.
 

Jan 17, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore O&G has named Eric Choo, who previously served as the company's chief financial...

Jan 17, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.93...

Jan 17, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Jasper in negative equity position as Q3 losses deepen 17%

WATCH-LISTED Jasper Investments saw its losses deepen 17 per cent to US$98,000 for Q3 ended December, while the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly