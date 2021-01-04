You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asia manufacturing picks up pace as China starts to moderate recovery

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 3:34 PM

file7cvrt19bs2a11p800b52.jpg
Factory activity across Asia continues to gain momentum, spurred by strong demand for the region's exports, while China's recovery is starting to moderate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Factory activity across Asia continues to gain momentum, spurred by strong demand for the region's exports, while China's recovery is starting to moderate.

Japan's purchasing managers index rose to 50 in December, its highest reading since April 2019, according to Jibun Bank and IHS Markit. Taiwan's PMI jumped to 59.4, its highest mark in a decade, while South Korea's remained at 52.9, its third consecutive month above the 50 level that separates contraction from expansion.

Still, with China's factory growth starting to ease after expanding strongly in recent months, production in the rest of the region could cool going forward. China's official manufacturing gauge fell to 51.9 in December from a three-year high of 52.1 in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week, while the Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI fell to 53 from 54.9 in November, dragged down by weaker output and new orders.

South and Southeast Asia's economies showed mostly marginal improvement last month, with India's gauge rising to 56.4 from 56.3 and Indonesia advancing further into expansion at 51.3 from 50.6. Thailand's PMI gained and Vietnam lurched back into expansion, while the Philippines slipped slightly and is still in contraction territory. Malaysia's index rose in December but remained below 50.

The data are in line with the Bloomberg Trade Tracker, which showed robust healing from the pandemic in the second half of 2020, especially among Asian economies. Eight of the 10 gauges on the tracker are at or above their long-run normal ranges.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As a bellwether for global trade, South Korea's PMI reading is often held up as a gauge for future demand. Firms reported further increases in both output and new orders in the latest survey period, according to Usamah Bhatti, an economist at IHS Markit.

"South Korean goods producers remained optimistic in their outlook for activity over the coming 12 months, as the pandemic fades further and new products are launched," Ms Bhatti wrote in a release.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of them imported

'Just stay home' - Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record

Covid-19 'vaccine injury financial assistance programme' to be introduced: Gan Kim Yong

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

Beijing vaccinates thousands in Covid-19 jab drive

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of them imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Jan 4), taking Singapore's total to 58,...

Jan 4, 2021 03:40 PM
Government & Economy

'Just stay home' - Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record

[BANGKOK] Thailand's prime minister on Monday urged the public to stay home to help contain the country's biggest...

Jan 4, 2021 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 'vaccine injury financial assistance programme' to be introduced: Gan Kim Yong

WHILE safety is a top priority in Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination efforts, a vaccine injury financial assistance...

Jan 4, 2021 03:28 PM
Real Estate

Surrey Point in Newton up for collective sale with S$55m guide price

SURREY Point, a freehold residential development along Newton Road, is up for collective sale via public tender with...

Jan 4, 2021 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

WORKERS "in jobs or settings where risk of a super-spreading event is high", including migrant workers, will be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600m: WSJ

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for