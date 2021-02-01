You are here

Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:43 AM

Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvement amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, underscoring the fragile nature of the region's economic recovery.
[TOKYO] Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvement amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, underscoring the fragile nature of the region's economic recovery.

Factory activity rose in major chip exporters South Korea and Taiwan,...

