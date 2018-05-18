You are here

Home > Government & Economy

A*Star-linked industry projects and R&D spending jumped in FY2017

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 6:06 PM
Chuang Peck Ming@PeckmingBT

A*STAR worked on more industry projects in the year ending March 2018, leading to companies spending more on R&D.

A*Star chairman Lim Chuan Poh told reporters on Friday that the agency was involved in more than 2,100 projects with companies, up 20 per cent from FY2016. A third of the projects were with local enterprises.

R&D spending through industry projects with A*Star's research institutes jumped more than 50 per cent to around S$340 million.

"More significantly, R&D spending by local enterprises outpaced this increase, growing by around two thirds from S$61 million to S$102 million," Mr Lim said at A*Star's year-in-review briefing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Three-quarters of over 260 A*Star licences were taken up by local enterprises in FY2017, against 60 per cent of 235 in FY2016.

The licences covered a wide range, from antibodies to artificial intelligence speech services and inventory management tools. The licences enable companies to expand innovation capacity and commercialise innovative products and services.

"We have maintained the momentum of our R&D efforts and continued to catalyse innovation for industry, helping our local enteprises remain relevant and keeping Singapore globally competitive," Mr Lim said.

He said R&D and innovatoin is the heart of Singapore's drive to stay competitive and to grow the economy. "The government has sustained its commitment to RIE (the national Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 plan) and businesses are responding positively."

Mr Lim said one measure is business spending on R&D. According to a 2016 national R&D survey, Singapore businesses have matinained their R&D spending at around S$5.7 billion.

Under RIE, launched in 2016 under the Prime Minister's Office, the government has committed S$19 billion to research, innovation and enterprise for the next five years.

Government & Economy

US, China tariffs have had 'limited' direct effect on Singapore economy so far: Chan Chun Sing

Taiwan's Tsai under mid-term pressure over economic woes

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grows 6.6% in Q1

Thailand's junta targets opposition for criticising election delays

China offering Trump package to slash US trade deficit, officials say

China drops anti-dumping probe of US sorghum imports

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
4 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

4a-22998601_-_02_02_2012_-_port.jpg
May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grows 6.6% in Q1

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet

colin-apex1-18.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange Apex to start trading on May 25

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening