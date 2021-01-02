You are here

AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in the UK

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 8:27 AM

nz_AstraZeneca_020141.jpg
About two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the United Kingdom, The Times reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] About two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the United Kingdom, The Times reported....

