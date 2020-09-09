You are here

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: report

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 7:15 AM

AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

It quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a...

