You are here

Home > Government & Economy

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Stat News

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 7:15 AM

rk_astrazeneca-090920.jpg
AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported on Tuesday.

It quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Britain plans hiring spree to harness big data in pandemic recovery

JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US stimulus programmes

Trump ready to pay own cash in uphill fight for reelection

Singapore's business hub goal needs global talent: Chan

Alcohol-free karaoke outlets among proposals to help nightlife players reopen

Employment outlook for Q4 worsens among firms in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Britain plans hiring spree to harness big data in pandemic recovery

[LONDON] Britain is planning to train hundreds of data scientists as part of a new strategy to drive an economic...

Sep 9, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

Microsoft says small Xbox S game console on the way

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Tuesday confirmed that it will launch a small Xbox S game console priced at US$299 in...

Sep 9, 2020 06:59 AM
Technology

Apple seeks damages from Fortnite maker in App Store dispute

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Tuesday asked a US federal court to order Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay damages in a...

Sep 9, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US stimulus programmes

[NEW YORK] US financial behemoth JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday it was working with authorities after learning of...

Sep 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Trump ready to pay own cash in uphill fight for reelection

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may have to dip into his own pocket to finance a reelection...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.