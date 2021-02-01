You are here

Home > Government & Economy

AstraZeneca to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30%: Von der Leyen

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 6:41 AM

rk_AstraZeneca_010221.jpg
AstraZeneca will deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] AstraZeneca will deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will send 9 million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Ms...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia warns of virus restrictions as infections rise

US Republican Party's future in balance as Trump trial looms

Even with travel at a standstill, home purchases by foreigners improved after circuit breaker

Britain to formally apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

China's factory recovery slows in Jan as Covid-19 returns

Vietnam retains top leader, shuts Hanoi schools in Covid-19 battle

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 06:53 AM
Stocks

GameStop: Two US senators call for Wall Street reform

[WASHINGTON] Progressive US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren called on Sunday for action against what...

Feb 1, 2021 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia warns of virus restrictions as infections rise

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's health minister warned on Sunday that new coronavirus restrictions could be imposed amid an...

Feb 1, 2021 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US Republican Party's future in balance as Trump trial looms

[WASHINGTON] US Republicans on Sunday braced for a battle over the future of their party after Donald Trump changed...

Feb 1, 2021 06:43 AM
Life & Culture

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

[PARIS] Neymar said on Sunday that he hopes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season and wants Kylian...

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for