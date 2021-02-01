AstraZeneca to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30%: Von der Leyen

Get our introductory offer at only
[BERLIN] AstraZeneca will deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.
The company will send 9 million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Ms...
