You are here

Home > Government & Economy

At least seven wounded in US school shooting near Columbine

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 6:49 AM

[LOS ANGELES] At least seven students were wounded on Tuesday in a school shooting in the US state of Colorado, police said, across town from one of the worst gun massacres in the country's modern history.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that "7, possibly 8 students have been injured" while two shooters were in custody.

The sheriff's office said the attackers opened fire at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, a kindergarten through 12th grade school in central Colorado, around 8km by road from Columbine High School.

Two heavily armed teens killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine in 1999 - at the time the deadliest such attack in US history.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

School shootings have since become a frequent occurrence in the US, where firearms killed nearly 40,000 people in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the scale of the gun violence problem in the country, efforts to address it legislatively have long been largely deadlocked at the federal level.

AFP

Government & Economy

China, US clash at United Nations over Uighur detentions

Banks lose appetite for new Brexit fight

Thorny issues remain in US-China trade negotiations

Former Peru president and wife indicted for Odebrecht corruption

Pompeo says Iraq promised to protect US interests

China building third aircraft carrier: think tank

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening