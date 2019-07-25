You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Aussie PM vows quick work on UK trade deal

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 9:46 AM

nz_scott_250736.jpg
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Thursday that Australia would be "one of the first cabs off the rank" in working toward a trade deal with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Thursday that Australia would be "one of the first cabs off the rank" in working toward a trade deal with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Morrison said he had spoken to the Tory leader to congratulate him and had committed to continuing the two countries' "very strong relationship".

Mr Morrison vowed to move "very quickly, when the opportunity presents" on an "agreement between the United Kingdom and Australia on trade".

Any future bilateral trade deal would likely echo an Australia-EU trade deal that is still under negotiation, and Canberra may first want clarity on Britain's future trade relationship with the rest of Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Morrison urged Mr Johnson to resolve "some very difficult issues" around Britain's exit from the European Union in the interest of both parties and the "broader global economy".

Mr Morrison said he hoped to meet Mr Johnson at the G-7 summit next month in Biarritz, France.

AFP

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve expected to cut rates for first time in a decade this month: Poll

South Korea Q2 GDP bounces as public spending offsets private sector drag

Anti-Johnson London protesters converge on Westminster

Brazil hopes US$11.2b stimulus spurs economy

North Korea fires 'short range' projectile: US official

Abandoned Siberian factory could cause Chernobyl-style disaster, warns official

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Must Read

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, First Sponsor, AA Reit, CLT, Citic Envirotech, Sunpower

BP_CBD_180319_4_0.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly