You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia back on outbreak alert as state reports jump in virus cases

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 7:14 AM

rk_melbourne_161120.jpg
The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday from three cases the previous day, which prompted a neighbouring state to reimpose border controls and the federal government to offer help.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday from three cases the previous day, which prompted a neighbouring state to reimpose border controls and the federal government to offer help.

South Australia ended a months-long streak of no Covid-...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden advisers urge immediate Covid-19 action as US infections close in on 11 million

British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Feuding in Downing Street as UK faces Covid, Brexit challenges

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Biden advisers urge immediate Covid-19 action as US infections close in on 11 million

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers called for urgent action to address the nation's "deeply...

Nov 16, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested...

Nov 16, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

[LONDON] If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to "normal" by next winter, one of the...

Nov 16, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

[HONG KONG] Seven people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze tore through an apartment in Hong...

Nov 16, 2020 06:48 AM
Life & Culture

Marie-Antoinette's silk slipper fetches 43,750 euros

[PARIS] A white shoe made of silk and goat leather that belonged to Marie-Antoinette, France's last queen before the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for