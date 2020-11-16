Australia back on outbreak alert as state reports jump in virus cases

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SYDNEY] The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday from three cases the previous day, which prompted a neighbouring state to reimpose border controls and the federal government to offer help.
South Australia ended a months-long streak of no Covid-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes