Australia calls on younger people to get virus tests as reopening accelerates

Sat, May 23, 2020 - 1:35 PM

Australia's most populous state said on Saturday it recorded just three new cases of the coronavirus the previous day and urged younger people to get tested as it prepares to further loosen restrictions on pubs and restaurants.
PHOTO: AFP

New South Wales (NSW), which includes the city of...

