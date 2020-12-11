You are here

Australia cancels local Covid-19 vaccine development due to HIV false positives

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 9:51 AM

af_covidvaccine_111220.jpg
Australia abruptly halted the production of a homemade vaccine against Covid-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, the developers said, with the government instead securing additional doses of rival vaccines.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia abruptly halted the production of a homemade vaccine against Covid-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, the developers said, with the government instead securing additional doses of rival vaccines.

The inoculation being developed by the...

