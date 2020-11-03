You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia central bank trims rates, expands bond buying

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 12:17 PM

nz_rba_031155.jpg
Australia's central bank trimmed interest rates to near zero on Tuesday and expanded its bond-buying programme, as widely expected, a much-needed salve to aid economic recovery from the country's worst recession in a generation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank trimmed interest rates to near zero on Tuesday and expanded its bond-buying programme, as widely expected, a much-needed salve to aid economic recovery from the country's worst recession in a generation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would buy A$100 billion (S$95.99 billion) of government bonds with maturities of around five to 10 years over the next six months, with the first auction slated for Thursday.

The RBA also cut its target for three-year bond yields to 0.1 per cent, from 0.25 per cent, to align with the cash rate, which, it pledged will remain unchanged until inflation is sustainably within its 2-3 per cent target band.

The Australian dollar slipped to US$0.7040 from around US$0.7055 before the meeting. Bonds rallied with five-year yields hitting a record low of 0.257 per cent.

"Given the outlook, the Board is not expecting to increase the cash rate for at least three years," Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The Board will keep the size of the bond purchase programme under review, particularly in light of the evolving outlook for jobs and inflation. The Board is prepared to do more if necessary."

Australia's A$2 trillion economy is in its first recession in three decades as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to down shutters, leaving hundreds of thousands without work.

The jobless rate is hovering near 7 per cent, having risen from around 5 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic. Economists say the actual level of unemployment would be even higher if those on government support are included.

While Australia has controlled the spread of the virulent disease and opened its economy earlier than expected, domestic and international borders remain closed, business investment is weak and consumer spending is still tepid.

With Tuesday's easing, the RBA is now running low on ammunition.

"Any further support the Australian economy requires will have to come from fiscal policy and quantitative easing," said CreditorWatch chief economist Harley Dale.

On its part, Australia's conservative government has unleashed A$300 billion in emergency stimulus to prop up growth this year, including A$17.8 billion in personal tax cuts approved by Parliament last month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore will stop issuing S$1,000 notes next year to curb money laundering risks

California mayors plead for reopening of theme parks

Malaysia's Petronas to pay RM34b government dividend in 2020: minister

Thai women use pro-democracy protests to challenge sexism

FBI warns of possible US election violence in protest-riven Portland

South Korea's inflation slows in Oct, core CPI declines at fastest pace in over 21 years

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 12:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches lower as investors await US election outcome

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged down on Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the US presidential...

Nov 3, 2020 12:27 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore awarded global certification for gender equality

STANDARD Chartered Singapore has been awarded the economic dividends for gender equality (EDGE) certification, a...

Nov 3, 2020 12:12 PM
Life & Culture

'Mao's last dancer' glides through pandemic

[BRISBANE, Australia] Since Li Cunxin was plucked from rural China to join Madame Mao's elite ballet school, through...

Nov 3, 2020 11:54 AM
Technology

SAP's CEO says sales weakness is evidence of cloud transition

[FRANKFURT] SAP SE Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein sought to put a positive spin on his company's slowing...

Nov 3, 2020 11:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore will stop issuing S$1,000 notes next year to curb money laundering risks

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will discontinue the issuance of the S$1,000 note from Jan 1, 2021.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

S$1 kopi, freshly made by a robot

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for