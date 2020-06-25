You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia deploys 1,000 troops to Melbourne virus outbreak

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 8:41 AM

rk_melbourne_250620.jpg
Victoria state has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new infections over the past week as new clusters have emerged in Melbourne.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] Australia's military announced on Thursday it would send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country's only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.

Victoria state has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France plans to pare terms of work scheme designed to boost activity

India reinforces flashpoint area as China holds ground: sources

EU says concerned at threat of fresh US tariffs

Canada loses AAA rating as Fitch flags high debt level

Appeals court orders charges dropped against ex-Trump aide Flynn

France reopens probe into Macron's chief of staff

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 08:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel Optus to issue A$350m, A$500m notes on July 1

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday said its wholly-owned Australian unit Singtel Optus has priced...

Jun 25, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after European and US stock markets plunged on worries over resurgent...

Jun 25, 2020 07:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil tankers carrying two months of Venezuelan output stuck at sea

[MEXICO CITY] Tankers carrying nearly two months' worth of Venezuelan oil output are stuck at sea as global refiners...

Jun 25, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

France plans to pare terms of work scheme designed to boost activity

[PARIS] The French government laid out plans on Wednesday to rein in from October a reduced-time work scheme set up...

Jun 25, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

India reinforces flashpoint area as China holds ground: sources

[LEH, India] Indian fighter jets roared over a flashpoint Himalayan region on Wednesday as part of a show of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.