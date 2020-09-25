You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia eases lending laws to stimulate coronavirus-hit economy

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 8:46 AM

af-australia_250920.jpg
Australia on Friday said it would simplify bank lending rules to free up credit in a bid to stimulate the economy, which slid into its first recession in nearly 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia on Friday said it would simplify bank lending rules to free up credit in a bid to stimulate the economy, which slid into its first recession in nearly 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes will ease the regulatory burden and reduce the cost and time faced by consumers and small businesses seeking to access credit, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"The flow of credit will be absolutely critical to our economic recovery," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

"But our current regulatory framework, with respect to lending, is not fit for the purpose. It has become overly prescriptive, and responsible lending has become restrictive lending."

Though credit is cheap now with interest rates at record lows, consumers have found it more difficult to obtain the loans they seek, with many giving up due to tough lending laws.

SEE ALSO

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We need our banks to be extending credit, we need the regulation to be streamlined, and we need customers to be able to access credit," the treasurer said.

Coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Australia's economy.

To cushion the blow, the conservative federal government has relaxed several rules for businesses and rolled out stimulus packages worth about A$314 billion (S$304 billion).

The latest decision to overhaul the credit rules comes a day after Australia unveiled its biggest shakeup in bankruptcy laws in nearly three decades, allowing small businesses to trade while insolvent and take more control over debt restructuring.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 08:48 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Sep 25, 2020 08:39 AM
Technology

Amazon pushes security products with indoor drone and car alarm

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced a drone for recording security video inside homes and car products...

Sep 25, 2020 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Queen Elizabeth II's finances take pandemic hit

[LONDON] Britain's Royal Household on Friday defended taxpayer-funded trips, including a golfing jaunt by the...

Sep 25, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing rising virus...

Sep 25, 2020 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

'Enough is enough': China attacks US at Security Council

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] China on Thursday lashed out at the United States at a high-level UN meeting over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.