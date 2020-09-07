You are here

Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine within months

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 10:37 AM

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.
[SYDNEY] Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.

