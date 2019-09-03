You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia government spending adds to GDP growth in Q2

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 10:33 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian government spending on operational items rose a strong 2.7 per cent in the June quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$91.33 billion (S$85.3 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Investment in assets by the government and public enterprises fell 2.3 per cent to A$22.51 billion.

The ABS said general government spending likely added 0.5 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the June quarter, while investment subtracted 0.1 percentage points.

Public spending accounts for around 24 per cent of GDP, data for which are due on Wednesday. Economic growth was forecast to rise 0.5 per cent last quarter, according to a median of economists polled by Reuters, dragging the annual pace down to 1.4 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says she would 'quit' if she could, fears her ability to resolve crisis now 'very limited'

UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food for Brexit: surveys

South Korea's August inflation hits record low, Q2 GDP downgraded

Make shoes in US, or pay tariffs? A footwear company seeks a third option

Middle class feels the squeeze in debt-wracked Argentina

Bangladesh bans mobile phone access in Rohingya camps

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

nz_iras_030920.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CSE Global, New Toyo, Metech

nz_cpf_030921.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly