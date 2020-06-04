You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia launches A$680m stimulus package for construction sector

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 9:43 AM

nz_construction_040656.jpg
Australia will give eligible residents A$25,000 (S$15,375) to build or significantly renovate their homes, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as Canberra moves to revive a construction sector badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia will give eligible residents A$25,000 (S$15,375) to build or significantly renovate their homes, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as Canberra moves to revive a construction sector badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed HomeBuilder, the package worth A$680 million is Australia's fourth economic stimulus package as it seeks to repair an economy that is now in its first recession in 29 years.

Mr Morrison said the package would support jobs and allow people to build a family home, a long-held dream for many Australians.

"We are going to keep that dream alive for them and the dreams alive of the jobs and the builders and apprentices and tradies (tradespeople), all of those who depend on this critical industry across the country," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

In 2019, around 1.15 million people were employed in construction, about 9 per cent of the country's workforce, government data shows.

SEE ALSO

Germany unveils 130b euro stimulus to kickstart virus-hit economy

The scheme though is heavily restricted.

Applicants will have to earn less than A$125,000 if they are single and A$200,000 if they are a couple, with limits on house values and recipients required to spend at least A$150,000 before being eligible.

Still, the government expects 27,000 applications and support the employment of 14,000 construction workers.

"The package will see slabs poured in the second half of the year, meaning jobs are kept and houses built," said Graham Wolfe, managing director of the industry group, Housing Industry Association.

The latest stimulus package comes as Covid-19 cases slow to fewer than 20 a day.

Australia has not reported a death from the disease for more than a week. It has recorded 102 Covid-19 deaths and almost 7,200 infections.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Thursday's open; STI up 1.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened on a firm footing on Thursday, in line with the rest of Asia, as investors pinned their...

Jun 4, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

3 workplaces told to stop operations for not adhering to safe management measures

[SINGAPORE] Three workplaces were forced to stop operations for failing to implement adequate safe management...

Jun 4, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally extends into fourth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares climbed more than one per cent at the open on Thursday, pushing this week's rally into...

Jun 4, 2020 09:41 AM
Government & Economy

US records 919 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099,...

Jun 4, 2020 09:39 AM
Transport

Qantas to boost domestic capacity to 15% of normal by end of June

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would boost domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.