You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia, New Zealand border may reopen by September

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 1:23 PM

nz_border_040754.jpg
Australia and New Zealand may reopen their borders to travel from the two countries as soon as September, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper cited Simon Birmingham, Australia's tourism and trade minister, as saying.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia and New Zealand may reopen their borders to travel from the two countries as soon as September, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper cited Simon Birmingham, Australia's tourism and trade minister, as saying.

The minister said in the July 3 interview the time frame was realistic, though this would require the agreement of New Zealand's government and is subject to uncertainties such as renewed outbreaks.

A Bloomberg News inquiry to the minister's office on Saturday did not receive an immediate response.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's public notification service Smart Traveller on Friday said a passenger limit would be applied to incoming flights because of pressure on Sydney's quarantine facilities.

A limit of 450 passengers a day will be applied to international flights arriving in Sydney from July 4 to July 17, the department said on its website, adding the timetable for the restriction could be extended.

SEE ALSO

Australia retail sales see record surge in May as economy reopens

On Saturday, Sydney's New South Wales state government reported five more cases of the virus, bringing the total to 3,216. All the infections involved returned travellers now in hotel quarantine, the state's health department said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Mass exodus from Beijing after government eases coronavirus travel restrictions

75,000 ordered to evacuate as heavy rain lashes western Japan

Five ways Hong Kong has changed under China's security law

China plans reforms to organ donation rules

US heads into Independence Day besieged by virus, Europe reopens

Intruder at Canada PM Justin Trudeau's residence faces 22 charges

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 4, 2020 01:27 PM
Consumer

Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco

[HANOI] Vietnam's government will sell its remaining 36 per cent stake in the country's largest brewer Sabeco by the...

Jul 4, 2020 12:56 PM
Life & Culture

Hamilton lands on Disney+, just in time for at-home crowds

[NEW YORK] Broadway may have gone dark but that hasn't stopped Hamilton from trending.

Jul 4, 2020 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Mass exodus from Beijing after government eases coronavirus travel restrictions

[BEIJING] People in Beijing rushed to buy train and plane tickets out of the Chinese capital after the local...

Jul 4, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

75,000 ordered to evacuate as heavy rain lashes western Japan

[TOKYO] Some 75,000 people were ordered to evacuate in western Japan on Saturday, as record heavy rain triggered...

Jul 4, 2020 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

Five ways Hong Kong has changed under China's security law

[HONG KONG] Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong is the most radical shift in how the semi-autonomous...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.