You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia PM slams Chinese official's 'repugnant' tweet

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 12:40 PM

af_scottmorrison_301120.jpg
Australia's prime minister angrily denounced a "repugnant", "outrageous" and "appalling" tweet from a top Chinese government spokesman Monday and demanded Beijing formally apologise.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's prime minister angrily denounced a "repugnant", "outrageous" and "appalling" tweet from a top Chinese government spokesman Monday and demanded Beijing formally apologise.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao sparked the outrage when he posted a staged image of a man dressed as an Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to an Afghan child's throat.

Australian prosecutors are currently investigating 19 members of the country's military in connection with alleged war crimes committed by special forces in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

Mr Morrison called the tweet - from an official Chinese government account - an "outrageous and disgusting slur" against the Australian armed forces and called on Twitter to take it down.

"It is utterly outrageous and it cannot be justified on any basis whatsoever. The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post," Mr Morrison said of the tweet which had over 2,300 interactions within three hours. "It diminishes them in the world's eyes."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Relations between Australia and China are in free fall.

China has introduced a string of economic sanctions on Australian goods and state-controlled news outlets have repeatedly attacked Australia over a range of issues.

The ill-feeling appears to have been prompted by Canberra's decision to push back on Beijing's growing power in the region, to crack down on Chinese influence operations Down Under and to call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This sort of conduct is not conducive to any relationship," Mr Morrison said of the tweet. "That's why I think it's so important in our mutual interests that this egregious act be dealt with."

The Chinese government spokesman had tweeted that he was "shocked by the murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable."

China, a one-party authoritarian state, has been accused of systemic, wide-ranging human rights violations for decades, most notably in Tibet and Xinjiang.

The post is the latest example of a new breed of aggressive Chinese government communications with foreign countries, which pundits have termed "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

It comes at a sensitive time, after the Australian government published a damning investigation into allegations its elite troops "unlawfully killed" 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan.

Government investigators have recommended 19 individuals be referred to the Australian Federal Police, compensation be paid to the families of victims and that the military carry out a slew of reforms.

Last week, the Australian army moved to discharge 13 soldiers for their role in the alleged atrocities and prosecutions are expected.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Anger grows at Hong Kong's erratic Covid rules as cases jump

China central bank offers salve to jittery markets with surprise cash injection

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defence blacklist: sources

England lockdown cuts virus cases 30%, study shows

Twitter suspends Thai royalist account linked to influence campaign

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 01:15 PM
Garage

Edtech startup Kyt raises US$2.5m from Sequoia's Surge

KYT, an edtech startup headquartered in India and Singapore, has raised US$2.5 million led by Sequoia India's scale-...

Nov 30, 2020 01:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

China planning hydropower on key Tibet river: Global Times

[SHANGHAI] China plans to exploit the hydropower resources of a Tibetan section of a river that is a key source of...

Nov 30, 2020 12:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Top Thai distressed asset firm braces for difficult year ahead

[BANGKOK] Thailand's biggest manager of distressed assets is bracing for another difficult year in 2021, as the...

Nov 30, 2020 12:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of Opec+ meet

[SINGAPORE] Crude oil prices fell on Monday, amid investor jitters ahead of a meeting of producer group Opec+ to...

Nov 30, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

New Zealand dollar on track for best month since 2013

[SYDNEY] The Australia and New Zealand dollars opened the week higher on Monday, as optimism about a vaccine-driven...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

CDL to report full-year loss as Covid-19 impact lingers

Yoma Land to develop suburban offices, more apartments in Yangon

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for