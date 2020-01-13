You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia PM slumps in polls amid bushfire anger

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 8:44 AM

AK_sm_1301.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have nosedived as he faces widespread anger over his handling of the deadly bushfire crisis, according to a poll released on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have nosedived as he faces widespread anger over his handling of the deadly bushfire crisis, according to a poll released on Monday.

The Newspoll survey showed 59 per cent of Australian voters are dissatisfied with the conservative leader's performance overall, and only 37 per cent were satisfied, an abrupt reversal since his shock election win last May.

Mr Morrison has been criticised heavily for his response to the months-long crisis - which included going on holiday to Hawaii, making a series of gaffes and misleading statements about his government's actions, and forcing angry victims to shake his hand.

"The damage on Morrison's personal ratings amounts to an eight-point drop on approval to 37 per cent and an eleven point rise on disapproval to 59 per cent," wrote poll commentator William Bowe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Morrison began the crisis insisting local authorities had enough resources to handle the fires and exhausted volunteers firefighters "want to be there".

SEE ALSO

Australia's AAA rating not at risk from bushfires: S&P

He also repeatedly stated that Australia was doing more than enough to meet its emission reduction targets, prompting a series of large-scale street protests.

Seeing a backlash, Mr Morrison has since deployed the military, launched the largest peacetime call up of reserves, pledged billions of dollars in aid, increased payments to firefighters, and suggested more work may need to be done on emissions.

The fires have killed at least 27 people, burned an area the size of South Korea, and shrouded Sydney in toxic smoke for weeks on end.

Mr Morrison on Sunday acknowledged a groundswell of anger about the climate-fuelled fires.

The prime minister - a staunch supporter of fossil fuel industries - said emissions targets would "evolve" but ruled out curbing Australia's vast exports of coal.

"In the years ahead, we are going to continue to evolve our policy in this area to reduce emissions even further and we are going to do it without a carbon tax, without putting up electricity prices and without shutting down traditional industries," he told public broadcaster ABC.

The polls also showed Mr Morrison's conservative coalition had lost the lead over the opposition Labor party, which now leads the preferred vote 51-49.

The next general election is expected in or before 2022.

AFP

Government & Economy

'Historic time' for Northern Ireland, Johnson says ahead of visit

Australia's AAA rating not at risk from bushfires: S&P

China's US trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin

Human Rights Watch chief says barred from entering Hong Kong

US-China trade deal a mixed success for Trump

Anti-government fun run draws thousands of defiant Thais

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 09:01 AM
Garage

Caregiving service startup Homage raises double-digit millions in Series B round

ON-DEMAND caregiving service startup Homage on Monday said it has raised double-digit millions in Series B funding...

Jan 13, 2020 08:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

World's most precious metal leaves everything else in the dust

[LONDON] Palladium's great start to the year pales in comparison to its lesser known, but much more expensive sister...

Jan 13, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers to sell condo units in Van Holland to CEO's children

TWO family members of Koh Brothers Group’s executives will each buy a unit in the company’s upcoming freehold...

Jan 13, 2020 08:26 AM
Companies & Markets

AA Reit completes Tuas redevelopment project; estimated costs S$3m lower

AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Monday said it has completed a redevelopment project at 3 Tuas Avenue 2, and received a ...

Jan 13, 2020 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Historic time' for Northern Ireland, Johnson says ahead of visit

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed "an historic time" for Northern Ireland ahead of a visit to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly