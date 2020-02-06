You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia prime minister announces cabinet reshuffle

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 8:47 AM

nz_scott_060248.jpg
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a cabinet reshuffle following the resignations of two senior ministers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a cabinet reshuffle following the resignations of two senior ministers.

Mr Morrison said Keith Pitt - a well-known supporter of nuclear power and the country's coal industry - will become Australia's minister for mining and resources.

David Littleproud, Australia's minister for drought, will combine that role with the responsibility of overseeing the country's A$60 billion (S$56 billion) agricultural sector.

The appointments come after Bridget McKenzie was forced to resign from her post as the minister of agriculture on Sunday, after an independent audit found money from a A$100 million sports development fund was used to target votes ahead of last year's federal election.

Matt Canavan resigned earlier this week as minister for mining and resources amid a fracture in the National Party - the junior partner in Mr Morrison's coalition government.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Ten more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

China's Hubei reports 70 new deaths due to coronavirus

How global companies are responding to coronavirus

China's France envoy slams 'shameful' Hong Kong medical strike

Pompeo to pay first visit to Africa

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open sharply higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, taking a cue from record-setting advances on Wall Street on strong...

Feb 6, 2020 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Ten more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

[TOKYO] Ten more people on a cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, tested positive for coronavirus,...

Feb 6, 2020 08:28 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property to redeem S$700m 5% perpetual securities on March 9

FRASERS Property will be redeeming S$700 million of 5 per cent subordinated perpetual securities on March 9, which...

Feb 6, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

[SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire] Former US vice-president Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the...

Feb 6, 2020 07:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Ponzi scheme king Bernie Madoff says he's dying, seeks early prison release

[MANHATTAN] Bernard Madoff, who defrauded investors of more than US$19 billion in history's biggest Ponzi scheme,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly