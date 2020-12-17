You are here

Australia races to trace Covid-19 source after small cluster found in Sydney

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new Covid-19 cases after a small cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, with authorities urging residents to get tested if they had any flu-like symptoms.
[SYDNEY] Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new Covid-19 cases after a small cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, with authorities urging residents to get tested if they had any flu-like symptoms.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were found in...

