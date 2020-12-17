Australia races to trace Covid-19 source after small cluster found in Sydney

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SYDNEY] Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new Covid-19 cases after a small cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, with authorities urging residents to get tested if they had any flu-like symptoms.
Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were found in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes