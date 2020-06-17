You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia says borders likely to stay closed until 2021

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 1:14 PM

AB_aus-airport_170620.jpg
Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travellers until next year but will look to relax entry rules for students and other long-term visitors, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travellers until next year but will look to relax entry rules for students and other long-term visitors, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday.

Australia has been largely successful in containing the spread...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India's coronavirus death toll leaps by 2,000 in record jump

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to get S$255m in MediSave top-ups in July

Asian business sentiment plunges to record low on virus effect: poll

UK eyes billion pound boost from Australia, New Zealand trade deals

Beijing schools closed again as city finds 31 more virus cases

Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 01:16 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus death toll leaps by 2,000 in record jump

[NEW DELHI] India's coronavirus death toll has leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 11,903, the government announced...

Jun 17, 2020 01:13 PM
Garage

Investment in Israeli financial tech firms doubled in 2019

[TEL AVIV] Investments in Israeli financial technology firms rose 107 per cent in 2019 to a record US$1.8 billion,...

Jun 17, 2020 12:27 PM
Transport

Scooters, e-bikes gain traction as virus lockdowns ease

[WASHINGTON] Electric bikes and scooters, dismissed before the pandemic as a curiosity or nuisance, are getting...

Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to get S$255m in MediSave top-ups in July

PIONEER and Merdeka Generation seniors will receive a total of S$255 million in MediSave top-ups  in July under the...

Jun 17, 2020 12:00 PM
Garage

Furniture retail startup Fabelio raises US$9m in Series C1 round

ONLINE furniture retailer Fabelio on Wednesday said it has raised US$9 million as part of its ongoing Series C round...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.