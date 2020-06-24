You are here

Australia scrambles to prevent second Covid-19 wave after first death in a month

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 8:52 PM

Australia reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month on Wednesday, as concerns about a second wave of infections saw thousands of people queue, sometimes for hours, to be tested for the virus.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month on Wednesday, as concerns about a second wave of infections saw thousands of people queue, sometimes for hours, to be tested for the virus.

A man in his eighties died in Victoria state, where 20 new cases were...

A man in his eighties died in Victoria state, where 20 new cases were...

