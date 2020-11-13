Australia scraps plans to allow foreign students back

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia will not allow foreign students to return as Canberra prioritises the return of locals stuck overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.
Australia has since March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents in a bid to slow the spread of...
