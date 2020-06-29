You are here

Australia sees biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in 2 months

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 10:42 AM

AB_testing_290620.jpg
Australia's second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.

While many states and territories have yet to report their...

