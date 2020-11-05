Australia signs two more Covid-19 vaccine deals

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia signed two deals on Thursday to buy 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Novavax and 10 million from Pfizer and BioNTech as the country's virus hot spot reported zero cases for the sixth straight day.
Thursday's agreements follow deals in September worth A$1.7...
