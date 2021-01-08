You are here

Australia to require negative Covid-19 results for international travellers

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 10:38 AM

Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding flights to the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it tightened travel rules to stop the spread of the UK Covid-19 variant.
