You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to sharply increase defence spending with focus on Indo-Pacific

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 11:25 AM

nz_scott_010772.jpg
Australia will boost defence spending by 40 per cent over the next 10 years, buying long-range military assets that will be focused on the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia will boost defence spending by 40 per cent over the next 10 years, buying long-range military assets that will be focused on the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

In a speech that threatens to inflame tensions with China, Mr Morrison said Australia will spend A$270 billion (S$258.92 billion) over the next 10 years to acquire longer-range strike capabilities across air, sea and land.

Australia in 2016 promised to spend A$195 billion over the next 10 years.

Mr Morrison said Australia will also pivot its military focus to the Indo-Pacific region.

"We want a Indo-Pacific free from coercion and hegemony. We want a region where all countries, large and small, can engage freely with each other and be guided by international rules and norms," Mr Morrison said in a speech in Canberra.

SEE ALSO

Australia home prices slip in June, but sales rebound: CoreLogic

Although Mr Morrison did not name China, Australia's muscular posturing towards the Pacific is seen as a signal that Canberra intends to be more assertive in its dealings with Beijing and less reliant on the United States.

"China is the unspoken elephant in the room," said Sam Roggeveen, director of the Sydney-based Lowy Institute's International Security Program.

"While it's absolutely right that we focus on our region, but buying long-range missiles - particularly ones for land targets - could invite a response from Beijing."

Mr Morrison said Australia would first buy 200 long-range anti-ship missiles from the US Navy for A$800 million, and would also consider developing hypersonic missiles that can travel at least at five times the speed of sound.

The defence spend will please US President Donald Trump, who has accused allies of taking Washington's protection for granted.

But Australia's defence spend will do little for relations with China - its largest trading partner. The two nations have butted heads as both compete for influence in the Pacific.

Already dealt a blow by Australia's 2018 decision to ban China's Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband network, bilateral ties have in recent months been soured by Canberra's call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Australia said a "sophisticated state-actor" has spent months trying to hack all levels of the government, political bodies, essential service providers and operators of critical infrastructure.

Australia sees China as the chief suspect, three sources told Reuters.

China denies it is behind the spate of cyber-attacks, and the souring of ties has spilled over to trade.

China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors and imposed hefty tariffs on barley, although both sides say that is unrelated to the latest spat.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

IMF sees Asia's pain persisting as virus curbs limit recovery

China's factory activity expands, but job losses quicken amid weak exports: Caixin PMI

US fatalities on rise with more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours

Goldman nears 1MDB resolution with effort to avoid guilty plea

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

Japan's June factory activity extends declines for 14th month: PMI

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 11:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Bharti Airtel proposes to sell 25% stake in data centre unit for US$235m

SINGTEL'S Indian associate Bharti Airtel is proposing to sell about 25 per cent of its stake in wholly-owned data...

Jul 1, 2020 11:12 AM
Real Estate

Australia's Lendlease Group scraps dividend as lockdown hits earnings

[BENGALURU] Australia's Lendlease Group said on Wednesday it will record a loss in fiscal year 2020 as delays and...

Jul 1, 2020 10:55 AM
Technology

Google pushes back US office reopening plan after virus surge

[NEW YORK] Google is pushing back a plan to reopen its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several western...

Jul 1, 2020 10:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam unit obtains US$375m European revolving credit facility

OLAM Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olam International, has completed the refinancing of its revolving...

Jul 1, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

IMF sees Asia's pain persisting as virus curbs limit recovery

[HONG KONG] Asia's loss of economic output due to the deadly coronavirus will likely persist until 2022, according...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.