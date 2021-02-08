 Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 12:28 PM

rk_AstraZeneca_080221.jpg
Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.
PHOTO: AFP

[CANBERRA] Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.

Citing data that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced mild-to-moderate Covid-19 by 22 per cent, South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.

"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Australia is expected approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days. Last month, it approved the use of the Pfizer -BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, although it has secured enough doses for less than half of its population and orders remain delayed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Australia is expected to begin using the Pfizer vaccine later this month though Canberra's hopes for a complete inoculation programme rests with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has ordered 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the vast majority of which will be manufactured locally by CSL Ltd.

Australia, however, is under less pressure to begin Covid-19 inoculations after successfully suppressing the spread of virus.

On Monday, just one new local case of Covid-19 was reported.

Australia has had just over 28,800 cases in the past year and 909 deaths.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.7% y-o-y, better than forecast

Govt 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

Japan's economic recovery from pandemic likely stalled in Q4: poll

Biden says challenging for US to reach herd immunity by summer's end

Greece hit by power cuts after fire breaks out at power station

George Shultz, US secretary of state who helped usher out Cold War, dies at 100

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 12:34 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.7% y-o-y, better than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production index rebounded in December after two months of decline, rising 1.7...

Feb 8, 2021 12:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

[SHANGHAI] China's aluminium sector must shut dedicated power capacity equivalent to more than Germany's entire coal...

Feb 8, 2021 11:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as Treasury yields moved higher and the dollar bounced up, although...

Feb 8, 2021 11:48 AM
Consumer

Singtel launches zero-rated gaming bundles for 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

SINGTEL has partnered Riot Games Southeast Asia to offer its post-paid mobile customers zero-rated gaming bundles...

Feb 8, 2021 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Govt 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

LOCAL firms harbouring ambitions for growth can continue to expect policy and funding support, Minister for Trade...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3%

Hong Kong: Shares open sharply higher

Japan's economic recovery from pandemic likely stalled in Q4: poll

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for