Australian archbishop gets 12 months for concealing child abuse

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 10:16 AM

One of the highest-ranked church officials convicted of covering up child sex abuse was Tuesday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, but Philip Wilson could avoid jail after a court ordered he be assessed for home detention.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Adelaide archbishop, 67, was found guilty in May of concealing abuse by notorious paedophile priest Jim Fletcher in the Hunter region of New South Wales state during the 1970s by failing to report the allegations against Fletcher.

He denied the charges and his legal team made four attempts to have the case thrown out, arguing Mr Wilson suffered from Alzheimer's and so should avoid trial - even though the diagnosis did not prevent him retaining his position in the church.

Newcastle Local Court magistrate Robert Stone found him guilty of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person.

The same court on Tuesday sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months.

But Mr Stone adjourned the matter until August 14 to assess whether Wilson was suitable to serve the sentence at a family member's home. The maximum sentence for the crime was two years in jail.

In sentencing, Mr Stone said "there is no remorse or contrition showed by the offender".

"I am of the opinion the sentence should not be suspended. It does not support the terms of general deterrence," he added, according to national broadcaster ABC.

"On that basis, the only available remaining option is full-time imprisonment or home detention."

There was no dispute during the trial that Fletcher, who is now dead, sexually abused altar boy Peter Creigh, with the hearing focused on whether Wilson, then a junior priest, was told about it.

Wilson served as a priest in New South Wales before Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Wollongong in 1996. Five years later he became the Archbishop of Adelaide.

Following his conviction, Wilson stood down from his church duties pending sentencing, but did not resign.

