You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian business conditions bounce but confidence sags

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 8:42 AM

AK_auskyline_0104.jpg
A closely-watched measure of Australian business conditions rose in March led by gains in sales and profitability but confidence weakened further to stay below average.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] A closely-watched measure of Australian business conditions rose in March led by gains in sales and profitability but confidence weakened further to stay below average.

The National Australia Bank's (NAB) index of business conditions, released on Monday, rose three points to +7 in February.

The survey's volatile measure of business confidence - which measures expectation for conditions going forward - declined two points to zero, having been much softer than conditions in recent months.

Other forward-looking indicators showed some improvement but remained at or below average.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Forward orders, the most reliable indicator of domestic demand, rose one point to -1 while the capacity utilisation rate nudged up to 81 per cent. The reading on employment rose two points to +7.

The labour market has been one of the strongest sectors of an otherwise mixed economy, with the jobless rate declining steadily to an eight-year trough of 4.9 per cent.

"We will continue to watch the survey closely over coming months," said NAB group chief economist Alan Oster.

"With activity having already slowed, it is important to assess whether this is temporary or has persisted into 2019 – the survey suggests this may be the case at least for Q1," Mr Oster added.

"For now the survey suggests labour market conditions have remained healthy but we are also watching this closely given it may well be a lagging indicator."

Steep falls in home prices and a tightening of lending conditions by banks have combined with subdued wage growth and inflation to darken the outlook for the economy, which slowed sharply in the second half of 2018.

The central bank had touted the strength of business conditions as one reason for optimism so March's bounce will be welcome.

The March survey's measure of sales jumped four points to +12, while profitability too gained four points to +5. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australia PM Morrison seeks to sway voters with last-ditch cash splash

Joe Biden responds to kissing incident, says never acted improperly

Japan business confidence drops in April: BoJ survey

China's factory rebound eases one big fear about global outlook

Comedian takes lead in Ukraine presidential vote: exit polls

Turkey's ruling AKP candidate claims victory in tight Istanbul vote

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening