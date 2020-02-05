You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian central bank governor says jobs key for further rate cuts

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 10:01 AM

rk_reservebankofAustralia_050220.jpg
Australia's central bank would see a strong case for cutting its benchmark interest rate from current record lows if the unemployment rate moved higher and there was no progress in lifting inflation, Governor Philip Lowe said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank would see a strong case for cutting its benchmark interest rate from current record lows if the unemployment rate moved higher and there was no progress in lifting inflation, Governor Philip Lowe said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate eased to 5.1 per cent in December while the latest data showed inflation had ticked higher, implying there was no urgency to lower rates.

Indeed, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at 0.75 per cent its first meeting of the year on Tuesday after three cuts last year. It also sounded doggedly upbeat about the economic outlook despite devastating bushfires at home and a viral epidemic in China.

In a speech in Sydney, Mr Lowe said Tuesday's decision reflected a "judgement about the benefits from a further reduction in interest rates against some of the costs and risks associated with very low interest rates."

On the one hand, Mr Lowe said further easing would help indebted households and in turn support private consumption strengthens. It would also lower the local dollar, boosting demand for exports and supporting jobs.

SEE ALSO

Australia's central bank keeps rates on hold at record low 0.75%

On the flip side, very low interest rates could pump up asset prices, dent consumer confidence and encourage more borrowing by households eager to buy residential property.

Mr Lowe said the board is "continually" looking at both sides of the equation.

"If the unemployment rate were to be trending in the wrong direction and there was no further progress being made towards the inflation target, the balance of arguments would change," he said.

"In those circumstances, the Board would see a stronger case for further monetary easing," Mr Lowe added.

"We will continue to monitor developments carefully, including in the labour market, as we seek to strike the right balance in the interests of the community as a whole."

Financial markets are fully pricing in a cut to 0.50 per cent in June and a 50-50 chance of another easing later in the year, having pushed back expectations after the RBA's Tuesday rate review.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump was to deliver a triumphant State of the Union speech Tuesday on the eve of near...

Feb 5, 2020 09:58 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector growth hits 3-month low in Jan: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] Growth in China's services sector slowed for a second straight month in January, a traditionally busy...

Feb 5, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose again on Wednesday following a strong lead from Wall Street as...

Feb 5, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.03%

SINGAPORE stocks inched up in the first few minutes of trade, as investor concern over the novel coronavirus started...

Feb 5, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.92...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly