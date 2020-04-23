Australian goods exports jump 29% in March: ABS

Australia's goods exports rose sharply in March as the resource-rich country shipped more iron ore to China and more gold to Hong Kong and the UK, preliminary data on Thursday showed.

[SYDNEY] Australia's goods exports rose sharply in March as the resource-rich country shipped more iron ore to China and more gold to Hong Kong and the UK, preliminary data on Thursday showed.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said exports of goods jumped 29 per cent in original terms in March to A$36.1 billion (S$32.5 billion), following declines in January and February.

Exports of non-rural goods rose A$4.8 billion, or 20 per cent, with a notable increase in iron ore shipments to China, while exports of non-monetary gold climbed by A$2.5 billion, or 225 per cent.

Imports of goods rose by 10 per cent to A$23.8 billion, with capital goods up 18 per cent and intermediate goods rising 6 per cent. Within that, imports of machinery and transport equipment jumped 23 per cent.

REUTERS