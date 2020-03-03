You are here

Australian government says working closely with central bank on coronavirus response

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Australia's government is working closely with the central bank on a response to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

"I would just stress that we have been working closely to align both our understanding of the issue and the necessary responses that can be put in place," Mr Morrison said in a televised address from Canberra.

"We are highly aligned, highly aligned, in our understanding of what the challenges are and the understanding of the arrangements that can be put in place."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release its monthly rate review decision at 0330 GMT where it is seen likely to cut interest rates to a record low 0.5 per cent.

