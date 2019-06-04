You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian government spending rose 0.8% in Q1

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 10:35 AM

lwx_aust_040619_81.jpg
Australian government spending on operational items rose 0.8 per cent in the March quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$90.14 billion (S$86 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian government spending on operational items rose 0.8 per cent in the March quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$90.14 billion (S$86 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Investment in assets by the government and public enterprises rose 0.4 per cent to A$23.36 billion. The data suggests overall government spending added to economic growth last quarter.

Public spending accounts for around 24 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), data for which are due on Wednesday. Economic growth was forecast to rise 0.4 per cent last quarter, according to a median of economists polled by Reuters, dragging the annual pace down to 1.7 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Top Australian university reports vast, 'sophisticated' hack

US 'disappointed' over China's fingerpointing on trade rift

UK retail sales drop by most on record in May: survey

Top Fed official says rate cut may be needed 'soon'

Tough at the top: girls believe female leaders suffer widespread harassment

Australian treasurer urges banks to pass on any rate cut: media

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening