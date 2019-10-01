You are here

Australian PM Morrison told Trump he was ready to assist with probe

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 7:08 AM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Donald Trump he was ready to help "shed further light" on matters under investigation, amid reports the US president sought his help in a Justice Department probe.
[CANBERRA] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Donald Trump he was ready to help "shed further light" on matters under investigation, amid reports the US president sought his help in a Justice Department probe.

"The Australian government has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation," a spokesperson for the Australian government said in a statement on Tuesday. "The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the president."

The New York Times reported that during a recent telephone call, Mr Trump asked Mr Morrison to help Attorney General William Barr gather information for an inquiry that Mr Trump hopes will discredit the Mueller investigation. The newspaper cited two American officials with knowledge of the call, without identifying them.

