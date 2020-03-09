Australian PM mulls cash handout as part of fiscal stimulus: Sky News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering cash handouts to ordinary citizens as part of an expected A$10 billion (S$9 billion) fiscal stimulus package, Sky News reported on Monday.

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering cash handouts to ordinary citizens as part of an expected A$10 billion (S$9 billion) fiscal stimulus package, Sky News reported on Monday.

However, the idea was facing fierce opposition from Finance and Treasury officials, it added.

Also on the table are wage subsidies for small businesses and business tax incentives as Mr Morrison's government works to counter the economic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS