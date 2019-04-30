You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian police detain man, neutralise explosive materials

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 12:58 PM

[SYDNEY] Australian bomb experts were working to destroy "explosive" materials found in a suburban Adelaide home on Tuesday, following the arrest of a 43-year-old man.

South Australian police said the materials were found late Monday and the man appeared in court early Tuesday facing charges of possession of explosives.

"Investigations are continuing at the address," the police said in a statement, adding that the Bomb Response Unit had been deployed. "There is no danger or threat to the public," they said.

National broadcaster ABC said the man had come to the attention of the authorities earlier this year for anti-Muslim social media posts.

Local media reported the explosives were so-called Mother of Satan - a chemical explosive used by jihadi and other terror groups.

Aerial images from the scene showed explosives experts packing sandbags around an object ahead of the planned controlled detonation.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

China manufacturing gauge slips in April as recovery moderates

Hard-right Aussie politician resigns over strip club lechery

Japan's new imperial couple face heavy burden of tradition

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

New Zealand business confidence little changed in April: ANZ survey

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening