You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian police put a 90-day limit on 'draconian' virus measures

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 7:41 AM

rk_australian-police_020420.jpg
Australia's most populous state said on Thursday police enforcement of restrictions on personal movement intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus would last three months, as the number of new cases continued to slow.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state said on Thursday police enforcement of restrictions on personal movement intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus would last three months, as the number of new cases continued to slow.

After a federal government order limiting groups of people gathering outside to two, Australian states have instructed their police to issue fines of up to A$11,000 (S$9,615) to people who violate the restrictions.

In New South Wales (NSW), home to nearly a third of Australia's 25 million population, police have also threatened prison terms of up to six months for people who violate the rules.

"When is the turn-off period for these orders? It is 90 days," state police commissioner Mick Fuller said in a televised news conference.

"People will have gotten the message by then, hopefully. And we won't be talking about the powers, we'll be talking about what does it look like coming out of this?"

SEE ALSO

British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff: media

Police in NSW and other states have already started issuing tickets to people suspected of breaching orders that the authorities themselves have called "draconian".

Like countries around the world, Australia has ordered the shutdown of restaurants, cafes, bars, movie theatres and instructed people to stay inside unless they are shopping for food or taking their daily exercise as it tries to contain the flu-like illness. So far, about 5,000 people have been infected in Australia, and 22 have died.

In NSW, which has about half the country's coronavirus cases, authorities reported 116 new cases in the past 24 hours, slightly less than the previous day's increase. Nationwide, health authorities have said the infection rate appears to have slowed in recent days but that it is too early to say definitively.

On the other side of the country, a standoff continued on Thursday between immigration officials and foreign-owned cruise ships which were refusing to leave Western Australian waters despite being ordered to do so.

Cruise ships are responsible for at least 20 per cent of Australia's coronavirus cases, and a source of public anger after hundreds of passengers from Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess were allowed to disembark in Sydney and hundreds later tested positive for Covid-19.

In the wake of that incident and amid fears cruise ships were essentially super carriers of the virus, the federal government barred them from docking at Australian port, except in emergencies.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US puts federal prisons on lockdown over virus fears

Trump doubles US military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment

US intel say China hid virus outbreak extent, lawmakers warn citing report

Russian plane with coronavirus medical gear lands in US after Trump-Putin call

IMF has strong resources to deal with virus crisis, working to identify more: officials

Trump invites oil chiefs to discuss help for ailing industry

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 07:36 AM
Technology

Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concern: memo

[WASHINGTON] Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has banned its employees from using video conferencing app Zoom,...

Apr 2, 2020 07:30 AM
Transport

British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff: media

[BENGALURU] IAG-owned British Airways (BA) is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC...

Apr 2, 2020 07:27 AM
Consumer

Starbucks extends coronavirus provisions for 2 weeks, explores more changes

[NEW YORK] Starbucks on Wednesday said it will extend special coronavirus provisions, including pay increases for US...

Apr 2, 2020 07:23 AM
Government & Economy

US puts federal prisons on lockdown over virus fears

[WASHINGTON] The US confined all its federal inmates, nearly 170,000 people, to their cells and wards Wednesday for...

Apr 2, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Trump doubles US military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was deploying more US Navy ships to the Caribbean to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.