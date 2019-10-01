You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's central bank cuts rates to new record low

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 1:17 PM

nz_rba_011031.jpg
Australia's central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing, slashing interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing, slashing interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced it had cut rates by another 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, a decision that brings the country's interest rates to a new historic low.

The move is part of efforts to extend a record 28-year run without a recession, in the face of increasing economic headwinds that include stagnant employment levels, low wage growth and high household debt.

Resource-rich Australia dodged the worst of the financial crisis but the economy recently recorded its weakest annual growth in a decade, expanding just 1.4 per cent in the year to June.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly