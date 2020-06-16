You are here

Australia's economic downturn possibly shallower than previously thought: RBA

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Australia's economy was experiencing its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s though the downturn could be shallower than earlier expected, minutes of the central bank's latest meeting showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had, on June 2, left the cash rate at 0.25 per cent in a widely expected move and said the "accommodative approach will be maintained as long as it is required."

Australia, with just over 7,300 coronavirus cases, has not reported a death from the disease in more than three weeks now, enabling states and territories to start reopening their economies.

