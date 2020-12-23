You are here

Australia's goods trade surplus hits two-year lows on China trade tensions

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 1:41 PM

Australia's trade surplus for goods fell to a two-year low in November hit by a slump in exports to top trading partner China, which imposed a number of restrictions in an escalating trade dispute.
[SYDNEY] Australia's trade surplus for goods fell to a two-year low in November hit by a slump in exports to top trading partner China, which imposed a number of restrictions in an escalating trade dispute.

Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed goods trade surplus slipped to A$1.9 billion (S$1.91 billion) in November from A$4.7 billion in October.

This is the first time since November 2018 that the goods trade surplus has dropped below the A$2 billion mark.

The drop was led by a A$1.2 billion, or 10 per cent, decrease in exports to China combined with an A$889 million, or 11 per cent, increase in imports from the Asian heavyweight, the ABS said.

China has put a stop on Australian coal while imposing hefty tariffs on a range of farm products including barley, beef, lobsters and wine, angered by Australia's calls for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus Preliminary trade data does not include services.

The ABS will release the final trade estimate for November on Jan 7.

REUTERS

