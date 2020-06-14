Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centres and nightclubs, officials said on Sunday, despite recording increases in new infections.
New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state, said that from July 1, a 50...
