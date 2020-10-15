Australia's unemployment rate edges up to 6.9% in Sept

Australia's jobless rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in September, although holding below a 22-year high of 7.5 per cent touched earlier this year, with employment declining after an impressive rise the previous month.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment fell by 29,500 in September, after jumping by a solid 111,000 in August.

Economists polled by Reuters were predicting a fall of 35,000 with the unemployment rate rising to 7.1 per cent.

