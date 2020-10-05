You are here

Australia's Victoria state to boost testing on path to easing restrictions

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 11:20 AM

af_victoria_051020.jpg
Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria will look into ways to increase testing for the disease to control its spread in anticipation of easing of the state's stringent lockdown restrictions, officials said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria will look into ways to increase testing for the disease to control its spread in anticipation of easing of the state's stringent lockdown restrictions, officials said on Monday.

New daily coronavirus infections in Victoria, Australia...

