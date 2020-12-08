You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements for more travellers

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 3:49 PM

AK_aucov_0812.jpg
Australia's western state began on Tuesday to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign the country is returning to some kind of normalcy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's western state began on Tuesday to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign the country is returning to some kind of normalcy.

Passengers on a Qantas flight arrived in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, from Sydney to emotional scenes of families reuniting after months of separation.

The move comes as Australia's two most populous states have seen little to no new cases in recent weeks, and underscores Australia's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 1.5 million people worldwide.

"We're so happy," Tithi Kulkarni told reporters in Perth as she hugged her boyfriend Ruchira Jayasena who had been in Sydney for the last six months. "So happy to have him back." People entering Western Australia from Victoria and NSW will no longer be required to observe a quarantine in a hotel for two weeks, state Premier Mark McGowan said.

Victoria has had no new cases for more than a month while NSW has recorded just one local infection in the last four weeks, state government data shows.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The easing of restrictions means only people arriving from South Australia, which reported 30 new coronavirus cases late last month, will have to quarantine upon arrival. Western Australia had already resumed free travel with other states in recent weeks.

Mr McGowan's hard line stance on the state's borders has frustrated federal leaders and eastern state residents looking to return home to see family.

But Mr McGowan's approach has proven widely popular at home, where the local economy is roaring and benefiting from lofty iron ore and wheat prices.

Western Australia accounts for nearly all production of Australia's most valuable export -iron ore - and is Australia's largest wheat exporter.

In another sign of a strong local economy, data last week showed Perth's median house price grew 2.4 per cent over the past 12 months, its biggest annual gain since 2014.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

90-year-old grandmother is first in the world to get Pfizer vaccine

Singapore extends relief measures for maritime firms, seafarers till June 2021

RCEP trade pact to open oil-supply route to China

Serum likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at 250 rupees a dose to Indian government: Business Standard

Pandemic, though terrible, helped push digital financial revolution: Bill Gates

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 04:15 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has awarded a qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank,...

Dec 8, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Dec 8), taking Singapore's total to 58...

Dec 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy after near-term refinancing risk removed

MOODY'S Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating of Geo Energy Resources to Caa1, from Caa3...

Dec 8, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

90-year-old grandmother is first in the world to get Pfizer vaccine

[LONDON] Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the...

Dec 8, 2020 03:57 PM
Transport

South Korea to boost Covid-19 vaccine air transport by easing dry ice rules

[SEOUL] South Korea more than tripled the number of coronavirus vaccine containers aircraft can carry by easing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for