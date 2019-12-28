You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz sees new government by early next year

Sat, Dec 28, 2019 - 8:10 AM

nz_Kurz_281237.jpg
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday he expects his conservative People's Party to sign a coalition agreement with the environmentalist Greens and form a new government by mid-January.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[VIENNA] Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday he expects his conservative People's Party to sign a coalition agreement with the environmentalist Greens and form a new government by mid-January.

"I'm very optimistic about the possibility of forming a government with the Greens," Mr Kurz told reporters.

"Our aim is to have a strong and functioning government that could be ready to be sworn in at the start of January or by mid-January at the latest," he said.

Green party chief Werner Kogler agreed that such a time frame was possible, though neither he nor Mr Kurz were willing to provide more precise dates or a likely distribution of different Cabinet positions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kurz's OeVP won the most votes - 37.5 per cent - in the parliamentary election in late September and the Greens scored their best-ever result of 13.9 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Austria's glyphosate ban thrown into doubt

Mr Kurz's previous administration - a coalition between the OeVP and the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) - came crashing down in May after just 18 months as a result of a corruption scandal that engulfed the junior partner.

The FPOe suffered heavy losses during the September election, while the Greens made big gains due to the environment becoming the top voter concern.

If a coalition is formed between the two parties, it would be the first time for the Greens to enter government in Austria at the national level.

AFP

Government & Economy

Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter reported missing with 7 aboard

Production lines mark the new frontier for Singapore innovation

Beijing prods state firms to boost investment in HK

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% year on year

China's Xi turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

Japan factory output, retail sales fall, signalling economic strains

BREAKING

Dec 28, 2019 07:47 AM
Technology

Apple sued by New York doctor over watch's heart technology

[WASHINGTON] A New York University cardiologist claims Apple Inc's Watch uses his patented heartbeat-monitoring...

Dec 28, 2019 07:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Facebook's Libra has failed in current form, says Swiss president

[ZURICH] Facebook's Libra project has failed in its current form and needs reworking to be approved, said the...

Dec 28, 2019 07:34 AM
Government & Economy

Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter reported missing with 7 aboard

[NEW YORK] The wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that went missing with seven people aboard was located on...

Dec 28, 2019 07:18 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar retreats as risk appetite returns at year-end

[NEW YORK] The US dollar weakened across the board on Friday as optimism about the outlook for a US-China trade deal...

Dec 28, 2019 06:26 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil posts longest run of weekly gains since April

[NEW YORK] Oil posted the longest run of weekly gains since April as prices followed equities higher and a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly